Pokémon Day is coming on February 27, new information on Pokémon titles to be revealed every day until then

Pokémon Day is coming on Sunday, February 27. To celebrate the mega-franchise every day from today, February 21, up to and including February 27, The Pokémon Company will deliver new information about existing Pokémon games and apps.

Taking to Twitter, the official Japanese Pokémon account has detailed its plans for 2022’s Pokémon Day celebrations. With the help of Google Translate, we know that “from today… to February 27,” The Pokémon Company will “introduce special information on the special site every day.” What’s more, a “project to commemorate Pokémon Day” will be released on February 27.

Deeper into the Twitter thread, it is revealed that new information of some kind will be revealed about Pokémon Masters EX, Pokémon Sword and Shield, Pokémon GO, Pokémon Unite, Pokémon Café ReMix, and the Pokémon 25th anniversary. Everything will be revealed on the “special site” linked above as well as the official Japanese Twitter account. We’d be surprised if the official English Pokémon Twitter account doesn’t reveal any of the key new information.

It could be that something regarding Pokémon Legends: Arceus will be announced on Sunday, as the newest release in the now 25-year-old franchise. A new Mystery Gift of some kind, or maybe even some DLC for the game that changes things up for the series. We’ll have to wait and see.