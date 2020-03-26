Pokémon expansion pass brings Gigantimax forms for starters

The upcoming Expansion Pass for Pokémon Sword and Shield will present a number of new features and introduce Pokémon from games of old, but there’s also going to be a bunch of new Pokémon in form of new Gigantimax versions, and new ones for each of the three starter Pokémon have been revealed.

The new forms for Rillaboom, Inteleon, and Cinderace were revealed during Nintendo’s Direct Mini, which was released earlier today. Their Gigantimax moves were also shown in the presentation.

Rillaboom’s Gigantimax ramps up his drum kit aesthetic, bringing the whole band out to play as his special move takes a drum solo to the next level.

Serebii.net on Twitter Serebii Picture: Official artwork of Gigantamax Rillaboom https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT

Inteleon grows a huge serpent pillar, where is it is then able to angle down and snipe the opponent Pokémon from above.

Serebii.net on Twitter Serebii Picture: Official artwork of Gigantamax Inteleon https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT

Cinderace is a little more simple as he will stand on top of a giant fireball, and attacks by using this as his soccer ball to smash towards the enemy.

Serebii.net on Twitter Serebii Picture: Official artwork of Gigantamax Cinderace https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT

All attacks follow the rules of Gigantimax attacks, ignoring abilities and dealing more damage than Dynamax moves.

The new expansion pass is set to introduce two new islands for players to explore, with the Isle of Armor set to release in June, while the Crown Tundra is set for the end of the year. The new forms for the three starter Pokémon can be utilized on these new islands after you unlock them on the Isle of Armor.