Pokémon fans campaigning for Scarlet and Violet to be localized in Portuguese

Brazilian Nintendo fans once again find themselves campaigning for a game to be localized in Portuguese. This time it is for the upcoming Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games. These Pokémon games are based around the Iberian Peninsula, specifically Spain and Portugal. Since Scarlet and Violet are inspired in part by Portugal, it should be expected that Portuguese will be one of the available languages to play in.

Based on current information, it doesn’t appear that Scarlet and Violet will be localized in Portuguese or Brazilian Portuguese. This wouldn’t be the first time that Portuguese was left out of the official localization for Nintendo games, as Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl has yet to be localized to include Portuguese. Portuguese is the official language of Brazil, so fans from the country would rally to convince Nintendo to add Brazilian Portuguese to their games.

Nona geração anunciada e ainda falta BASTANTE TEMPO para sair, então dá tempo para a @Pokemon colocar em português, não é mesmo?

Bora nessa campanha usando as hashtags #ScarletVioletPTBR #PokemonPTBR pedindo localização em português para Pokemon Scarlet e Violet.

Bora viralizar! pic.twitter.com/GV9GbswrTI — Diego Leonardo ~🏠 (@CANALDIGPLAY) March 2, 2022

Campaigning has worked beforehand, with the mobile game Pokémon Unite eventually adding a Brazilian Portuguese language option. Fans want the hashtags ScarletVioletPTBR and PokemonPTBR to trend on social media to help spread the word to Nintendo that they want a Portuguese localization for Scarlet and Violet. With no official release date stated for the games other than “late 2022,” there is still plenty of time for fans to convince Nintendo to create a Portuguese localization.