Pokémon Go Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl two-part event celebrates the Nintendo Switch remastered games

On November 19, Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will be released as remastered games to the Nintendo Switch. In celebration of the game’s release, Pokémon Go will host a Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, highlighting several Pokémon you can find in the Sinnoh region.

The Pokémon Go Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl event will be happening from November 16 to 21. The first event, Brilliant Diamond, will take place from November 16 to 18, and then Shining Pearl’s will occur from November 18 to 21. Also, on November 20, Shinx will have its Community Day from 11 AM to 5 PM in your local time zone.

For Brilliant Diamond, Seel, Murkrow, Poochyena, Aron, Bidoof, Kricketot, Buneary, and Stunky will be appearing in the wild, with a chance for Scyther, Larvitar, Burmy (plant cloak), and Buizel also to spawn. In addition, Cranidos, Drifloon, Bronzor, Gible, Tyranitar, Lopunny, Drapion, Toxicroak, Gallade, and Cresselia will be available in raids.

Pinsir, Misdreavus, Houndour, Spheal, Bidoof, Kricketot, Buneary, and Glameow can appear in the wild for the Shining Pearl portion of the event with a chance for Slowpoke, Bagon, Biuzel, and Burmy (sandy cloak) to appear. In addition, Shieldon, Drifloon, Bronzor, Salamence, Lopunny, Drapion, Toxicroak, and Gallade can appear in raids, with Cresselia still in five-star raids.

Turtwig, Chimchar, and Piplup will be spawning throughout these events wearing Lucas’ and Dawn’s hats. There’s a chance for these Pokémon to appear as shiny versions.

These are brief events, giving Pokémon Go players only a quick window to act on the event. However, the short time frame makes sense because the end of November will have the final event of the Season of Mischief, with an upcoming Special Research releasing close to the end of the month.