Pokémon Go collaborates with Ed Sheeran in a special performance event, Squirtle wearing sunglasses returns

A collaboration that has been hinted at over the past few days has been fully unveiled, with Ed Sheeran bringing several special performances to Pokémon Go players. The Pokémon Go Special Performance event will be happening from November 22 to November 30, closing out the Season of Mischief.

The event will have special in-game music, Overpass Graffiti, a song by Ed Sheeran, with a full performance on November 22 at 11 AM PST. Ed Sheeran will be playing Perfect, Bad Habits, Overpass Graffiti, Thinking Out Loud, First Time, and Shivers.

During the event, Totodile, Mudkip, Piplup, and Oshawott will be appearing in the wild, along with the chance for Squirtle wearing sunglasses to appear and Froakie. Of those Pokémon, Squirtle wearing sunglasses also have an opportunity to appear in specific Field Research tasks.

The event will be the final event closing out the Season of Mischief. All players have until the end of the month to finish their Special Research quest, Misunderstood Mischief. After that, everyone who completed it will gain access to the upcoming Special Research task. Anyone who did not complete it can still purchase this upcoming Special Research task by paying for it using real-world money.

The Season of Mischief ends on November 30.