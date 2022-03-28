Pokémon Go Community Day Classic features Memories of Mudkip

For April’s Community Day Classic in Pokémon Go, Mudkip is making a return in the Memories of Mudkip event. During the event, all players will have the chance for increased chances of Mudkip spawns throughout the wild, with a chance of a shiny one appearing. The event will take place on April 10 from 2 PM to 5 PM in your local time zone.

Throughout the Memories of Mudkip event, all players will have the chance to catch multiple Mudkip in the wild during the designated event time. If players can evolve their Mudkip to its final form, Swampert, the Pokémon will learn the charged move, Hydro Cannon, a powerful Water-type move that has become a stable for Swampert throughout the Battle League at nearly every level, making it one of the more desired Water-type Pokémon in the game that is not legendary.

Players will also have a chance to purchase a Special Research event ticket for n exclusive Special Research story quest. The rewards for the quest grant players the opportunity to earn multiple rewards, though the Special Research will only be available during the limited event. Additional bonuses during the event include Catch XP will be tripled, and incense and lure modules will last for three hours.

This Community Day Classic announcement follows last week’s decision by Niantic to return the standard Community Day events to their three-hour schedules. The decision was made as the team spent more time reexamining the numbers of participants for the event, finding that more players played for less than three hours. While fan feedback has been against this decision, Niantic appears to be standing by this choice, but they are looking to explore more changes for the system and other quality of life changes in the future.

Mudkip’s Community Day Classic event will be on April 10 from 2 PM to 5 PM in your local time zone.