Pokémon Go December 2021 Community Day features all 2020 and 2021 Pokémon

The end of the year is drawing closer, and with it, the final Pokémon Go Community Day for 2021. Similar to the previous December Community Days, there will not be a new Pokémon featured during this event. Instead, players will be able to go through all of the Pokémon encounters from 2020 and 2021, giving everyone a chance to grab ones they missed or repeat Pokémon encounters that were their favorites.

The Pokémon Go December 2021 Community Day will occur from December 18 to 19, from 11 AM to 5 PM each day in your respective time zone. For December 18, you’ll have a higher chance of capturing Machop, Roselia, Swablu, Gible, Snivy, and Fletchling. On December 19, you’ll have a better chance of catching Eevee, Duskull, Shinx, Tepig, and Oshawott.

You can hatch Charmander, Weedle, Abra, Gastly, Rhyhorn, Magikarp, Porygon, Elekid, Magby, Seedgot, Piplup, and Budew from 2km eggs throughout the event. When it comes to raids, you can encounter all of these Pokémon, except for Budew.

Every Pokémon has a higher chance of being a shiny version during this event. From December 17 to December 20, any of these Pokémon that have reached their final evolution will learn their exclusive Community Day moves, which means even during the scheduled event times where Pokémon have an increased spawn, you can still unlock these moves.

There will also be a special December 2021 Community Day ticket players can purchase if they wish. This ticket is not required to participate in the event.