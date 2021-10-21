Pokémon Go developer diary details Community Day changes, November and December future dates announced

The first developer diary video for Pokémon Go has been released. The entire focus of the video was centered around the game’s Community Days and the upcoming changes, shared by the director of Global Product Marketing, Michael Steranka. Steranka shares some additional information about how Community Days will be changing moving forward and the start of 2022’s next season. All Community Days happening within those three months will be announced at the beginning.

The dates for the next Community Day in November were announced at the end of the video, along with the one in December. The Community Day in November will be happening on November 21, and the event in December will be on the 18 and 19, another two-day event.

This story is developing.