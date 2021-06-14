Pokémon Go Fest 2021 features mythical Pokémon Meloetta

Niantic has officially announced that Meloetta, the mythical Melody Pokémon, will be featured at Pokémon Go Fest 2021. Any player who purchases the Pokémon Go Fest 2021 ticket and attends the event will have a chance to capture this Pokémon.

Many players speculated that Meloetta would be this year’s Pokémon Go Fest mythical Pokémon due to the heavy music themes surrounding the event. Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is a two-day event that features various unique Pokémon for attendees to capture each day. Previously, before 2020, these events were held in a specific part of the world, but following COVID-19, they have become virtual events, making it easier for everyone worldwide to attend.

The official announcement was shared in a tweet on Pokémon Go’s official Twitter page. Last year, Pokémon Go Fest 2020 featured Victini, the Victory Pokémon. Victini later arrived in all players through a Special Research project, and we imagine that anyone who does not purchase Go Fest 2021 ticket will have a chance closer to the end of 2021 to capture Meloetta.

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 will be happening from July 17 to 18. Tickets are already on sale in-game, and the event will also celebrate Pokémon Go’s 5th anniversary. Meloetta has two formes, Aria and Pirouette. In Niantic’s tweet, we see Meloetta in its standard Aria forme, but we suspect Pokémon Go Fest 2021 will hold a surprise for players about how they can activate its Pirouette forme.