Pokémon Go Fest 2021’s raid day features all legendary Pokémon

If you’ve been waiting for a particular legendary Pokémon to show up in Pokémon Go, notably Palkia or Dialga, you’ll get your chance to capture them during Pokémon Go Fest 2021, specifically on the raid day. The raid day would feature all legendary Pokémon that have come to the game so far, which is a great time to fill in your Pokédex if you missed a Pokémon so far.

Pokémon Go Fest 2021 is happening from July 17 to 18, and the raid day will be happening on the 18. The raid day is being broken up into different hours where you can encounter certain legendary Pokémon.

Wind Hour will be from 10 AM to 11 AM and 2 PM to 3 PM in your local time zone. It features Mewtwo, Ho-Oh, Latios, Latios, Regigigas, Altered Forme Giratina, Cresselia, and Therian Forme Tornadus

Lava Hour will be from 11 AM to 12 PM and 3 PM to 4 PM in your local time zone. It features Moltres, Entei, Regirock, Groudon, Heatran, Reshiram, Therian Forme Landorus, and Yveltal.

Frost Hour will be from 12 PM to 1 PM and 4 PM to 5 PM in your local time zone. It features Articuno, Suicune, Lugia, Regice, Kyogre, Palkia, Kyurem. Also, Uxie, Mesprit, Azelf will show up in five-star raids in regions that they can appear.

Thunder Hour will be from 1 PM to 2 PM and 5 PM to 6 PM in your local time zone. It features Zapdos, Raikou, Registeel, Rayquaza, Dialga, Therian Forme Thundurus, Zekrom, and Xerneas.

Mythical Pokémon will not appear in five-star raids.

You have two chances to capture these Pokémon throughout the day, which means you can dedicate your time to trying to capture it multiple times or spread yourself out to capture as many legendary Pokémon as you can. Raid passes are being offered to ticket holders before the start of this event. If you do not have a ticket for this event, you can still participate in the raid battles. However, you will not receive the bonus rewards of 10,000 Xp for raid battles, 10 Raid Passes for spinning Gym Photo Discs, a Timed Research to complete to earn more raid passes, and an event bundle with three more Remote Raid Passes.

The real excitement will be to see Palkia and Dialga returning to five-star raids as they have not been seen for quite some time, yet they’re essentially the Master League meta in Pokémon Go’s PvP battles. So hopefully, we can see trainers using even more of them in the future.