Pokémon Go Fest 2022 dates announced, with the return of in-person events

Pokémon Go Fest is returning in 2022, and players will have the chance to participate in the yearly festival to celebrate Pokémon Go. This two-day event will have multiple Pokémon spawns throughout the day, with several legendary Pokémon reappearing with several Special Research stories for players to complete. This year will also see the return of in-person events, giving players the chance to meet other Pokémon Go players in specific locations worldwide.

The Pokémon Go Fest 2022 two-day event will be happening from June 4 to 5, with a bonus finale event on August 27. During the official two-day event, players will have the chance to capture multiple Pokémon spawning for unique biomes available during the event.

In previous years, these were featured in rotating habitats where players had an hour to catch various Pokémon before the next habitat appeared, with a new pool of Pokémon. On the second day, we’ve seen Team Rocket attacks and five-star raids featuring multiple legendary Pokémon.

The in-person Pokémon Go Fest 2022 events will be happening from July 1 to July 3 in Berlin, Germany, from July 222 to July 24 in Seattle, Washington, in the United States, and from August 5 to August 7 in Sapporo, Japan. The in-person events will happen well after the more significant Pokémon Go event in June.

It’s been nearly three years since the previous in-person Pokémon Go Fest events before COVID-19 appeared. Now, with the world slowly opening up again, players have the option to make an appearance at these in-person events. Still, they are not required for the larger Pokémon Go Fest experience, which appears to be remaining digital.