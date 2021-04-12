Pokémon Go Friendship Day features a Collection Challenge and more Lucky Pokémon

The Pokémon Go Friendship Day event is set to happen at the end of the month, and right now, it’s slotted as being the final event for April 2021. The event will increase players’ chances of acquiring a Lucky Pokémon when they trade with a friend, increasing that Pokémon’s stats. This will be one of the briefer events, happening on April 24 from 11 AM to 2 PM In your local time zone.

There will also be a Friendship Day Collection Challenge that players will need to finish in the brief time the event is happening. The Grass-type Pokémon featured in the event will likely be the primary target, and there will likely be one or two choices that players need to acquire through trades to complete the Collection Challenge.

There is no direct word if Sylveon, Eevee’s Fairy-type evolution, will appear during the event. For the past few weeks, Sylveon has appeared more and more in the backend portion of Pokémon Go, and many players speculated that the Friendship Event would involve Sylveon. Because this is not the case, we don’t know if we can expect Sylveon to make a surprise appearance closer to the end of the month or if it’s going to happen in May 2021.

All players will be able to take part in the Friendship Day event. Everyone who participates can help fulfill the Friendship Day Global Challenge, which will feature a promising reward when all players meet the requirement. We’re still hoping Sylveon will make a surprise appearance, but it might not be happening here.