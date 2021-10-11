Pokémon Go Halloween Mischief event features Pumpkaboo, Phantump, Galarian Slowking, Lavender Town music, and new size mechanic

Alongside the debut of Pumkaboo, Phantump, and Galarian Slowking, the Pokémon Go Halloween Mischief event for the Season of Mischief has plenty going on. The Halloween event will be broken up into two major events, with the Creepy Companions from October 15 to 22 and the Ghoulish Pals from October 22 to 31. Throughout all of these events, a special Lavender Town music remix will be playing at night.

Galarian Slowking will be appearing during the Creepy Companions portion of the event. You’ll need to evolve a Galarian Slowpoke into one by capturing 30 Psychic-type Pokémon. This effect will be available after the Halloween event, so there’s no rush to do it immediately.

Phantump and Pumpkaboo will be appearing during the Ghoulish Pals portion of the Halloween Event, alongside this Season’s Special Research story starring Hoopa. In addition, there will be a Collection Challenge where you have to capture various sizes of Pumpkaboo that you need to catch during the event. All players will see the different sizes of this Pokémon before they catch them, with a small, average, large, and supersize being in the wild.

There are also Halloween Mischief costumes for Pikachu, Piplup, and Drifblim. The Halloween version of Pikachu and Piplup will appear in the wild for players to capture, and Drifblim will be a three-star raid. In addition, you can capture shiny versions of these Pokémon.

Alongside the major event, Altered Forme Giratina is hopping into five-star raids from October 12 until the 22. When the 22 arrives, the mythical Darkrai will appear with the exclusive charged move, sludge bomb, and you might even encounter a shiny version of this Pokémon. Mega Absol is also making its debut as a mega raid Pokémon on the 22.

Also, in the background of all this, the Halloween Cup for PvP players will be happening. This game mode won’t be appearing until October 15, the same day as the event. However, players will compete in this game mode until November 2, a little after this event wraps up.

The Pokémon Go Halloween Mischief event starts on October 15 and ends on the 31.