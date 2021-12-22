Pokémon Go January 2022 features Mega Aerodactyl, Shock Drive Genesect, New Year’s, and Mountains of Power events

With the arrival of January 2022, Pokémon Go players can look forward to many events releasing right at the start. Leading up to 2022 will be the New Year’s event and the addition of Mega Aerodactyl coming to Mega Raids shortly after the first week. Players will also see the Mountains of Power event happening right at the start, with upcoming Electric and Steel-type focused events closing out the month.

Before December 2021 wraps up, the New Year’s event will be from December 31, 2021, to January 4, 2022. It will be a short, week-long event, so you’ll want to act fast if you want to receive all of the bonuses occurring for the event.

After that, the Mountains of Power event will be happening from January 7 to 13. We don’t know too much about it right now, but we can expect plenty of upcoming details when they arrive in 2022.

Starting on January 7, 2022, Mega Aerodactyl will appear in Mega raids worldwide. YOu’ll have a chance to beat and capture this Pokémon to add it to your collection, adding more Mega Aerodactyl candy to evolve one of your own while you’re playing the game. Mega Aerodactyl will be leaving on February 1, 2022.

Close to the middle of the month, Genesect will begin appearing briefly, likely during the Electric and Steel-themed event set inspired by the Kanto Power Plant from January 19 to 30. Genesect with a Shock Drive will be a five-star raid, and it will know the exclusive move Techno Blast as an Electric-type move.

The small events happening through January 2022 include Onix as the Research Breakthrough Pokémon, Spheal will be the Community Day Pokémon, every Monday players can buy a Remote Raid Pass for 1 PokéCoin throughout January, and Regice will be appearing at the end of the month.

The new year is looking bright for Pokémon Go fans as the second month of the Season of Heritage rushes in, drawing us closer to the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event in late February 2022.