Pokémon Go Safari Zone events postponed in St. Louis, Liverpool, and Philadelphia

In what feels like inevitable news, Niantic has announced that Pokémon Go Safari Zone events in St. Louis, Liverpool, and Philadelphia have all been postponed. Anyone who had purchased tickets can request a refund via in-app support. The deadline for refund request for all three events is as follows:

St. Louis – March 25, 2020, at 11:59 pm PT

Liverpool – April 15, 2020, at 11:59 pm PT

Philadelphia – May 6, 2020, at 11:59 pm PT

To request a refund, follow the below steps:

To contact support through the app:

From the Map View, open the Main Menu At the top right, tap Settings Scroll to the bottom of the page and select Get Support On iOS, tap Contact Us in the upper right corner. On Android, tap the speech bubble button.

You will need your original order number to be able to request a refund.

Trainers who opt to hold on to their ticket will be able to use it for the relevant event when a new date is set. They will also be able to take part in Safari Zone Pokémon encounters and Special Research globally during the originally scheduled event hours, allowing people to enjoy the event in some way still, no matter where they are. These hours will be converted to your local time, so a ticket from 12 pm to 6 pm will be active for those hours in your location.

If you purchased the City Explorer Passes, bonus Incense and Lure duration, as well as the reduced Egg hatch distance, will be activated globally during the original event weekend, in your local time. The Explorer Raid and exclusive Field Research components will only be available during the rescheduled event.

We will keep you updated on future changes to the event, and rescheduled dates, as soon as Niantic announces them.