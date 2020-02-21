Pokémon Go Safari Zone Philadelphia dates and ticket prices revealed

Niantic has released the details of the upcoming Pokémon Go Safari Zone Philadelphia event. The event will run from May 8 to May 10 and will be held at Fairmount Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Visitors to the event will have a chance to encounter Voltorb, Alolan Sandshrew, Unown P, Bronzor, Rufflet, and more in the park during the event period, and there will even be a chance to catch Mr. Mime, despite that Pokémon normally only appearing in Europe. Shiny Voltorb will also be available to catch, in a blue and white color scheme.

Tickets will be available on Monday, Feb. 24, at 8am ET/5am PT. Tickets will be first-come, first-served, so if you are interested be sure to snap them up quickly. Standard tickets will be $12, and early access tickets will be $18, plus taxes and fees. Early access ticket holders will be able to access event gameplay early and receive two additional hours of gameplay.

A City Explorer Pass will also be available, for $8. The City Explorer Pass will last the full weekend, from Friday, May 8, at 6am to Sunday, May 10, at 1pm ET, and will provide additional benefits to attendees, including:

10 City Explorer Raids on a 72-hour timer will take place at iconic city locations that will be chosen in partnership with the City of Philadelphia. These raids will be accessible only by City Explorers. With varying levels of difficulty and a wide variety of Pokémon to battle, these raids will offer challenges that City Explorers of all levels can enjoy! Access to these raids will be included in the City Explorer Pass—no Premium Battle Passes needed. Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres will be available in three five-star City Explorer Raids. Braviary, the Evolution of Safari Zone Philadelphia’s featured Pokémon Rufflet, will be available in a two-star raid. The Legendary Pokémon and EX Raid Pokémon that are available in general while the Safari Zone is running will be appearing in two five-star raids. The other four City Explorer Raids will feature one Raid Battle each from each level of difficulty from one star to four star.

1/2 Hatch Distance when Eggs are placed into Incubators within the city.

Exclusive Field Research tasks will be granted by PokéStops throughout the city.

Regular Lure Modules will last four hours if placed by City Explorers within the city. All Trainers will benefit from those four-hour Lure Modules, not just City Explorers.

One-hour Incense duration within the city.

If you like Pokémon Go and are in the area, these events are certainly worth attending with your fellow trainers.