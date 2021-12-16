Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event will feature city locations with exclusive rewards

For the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event, players will have the chance to capture all 100 Pokémon native to that region during the mobile event from February 26 to 27. On February 27, there will be in-person live events in select cities celebrating this event, giving players in the local area the chance to participate and earn exclusive rewards.

The three cities hosting the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto event include: Monterrey, Mexico, at Parque Fundidora, Kaohsiung, Taiwan, at the Taiwan Lantern Festival, and Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, at Yas Bay.

The event will include real-world themed habitats with Collection Challenges, six special trades during the event, nine free Raid Passes, event-exclusive Special Research projects, cutting hatching distance down to one-fourth the original time with twice as much Candy, and extra Candy for capturing Johto-region Pokémon, real-life photo ops, and exclusive merchandise.

The tickets for these events are separate from the Pokémon Go Tour: Johto ticket players purchase to participate while playing the mobile game.

The event will be an excellent way to try and get Pokémon Go events happening at live locations while still ensuring they happen all around the world. Before the COVID-19 outbreak, many more significant events were slightly more exclusive. But by making these events, such as Pokémon Go Fest, more available and virtual, more players have had the chance to receive these rewards and participate worldwide. It’s been a definite trend since the beginning of 2020, and we hope to see it continued into 2022.

Pokémon Go Tour: Johto will be happening from February 27 to 28, 2022. Players can preorder their tickets here and choose between the Gold or Silver versions.