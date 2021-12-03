Pokémon Go uncaps framerate on iOS devices

With five years on the market, the visually simplistic Pokémon Go has been beholden to a 30 FPS cap on iOS devices all this time. While support has been spotty, Android users have had the option to remove that framerate cap for a while. With the most recent update, however, iOS owners can now enjoy high refresh rate gaming.

The most recent update version 1.191.0 added an option in the advanced settings menu that lets you unlock the framerate to run at your device’s native refresh rate. The setting is turned off by default on every phone. When enabled, the high-end iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max can play Pokémon Go at up to 120 frames per second. Lower-end phones will instead reach a maximum of 60 FPS.

This doesn’t just apply to the lower-end devices within the iPhone 13 family. Previous iPhone generations also have the option to uncap the framerate though, results may vary depending on the phone. According to The Verge, the iPhone 8 Plus struggled to maintain a locked 60 frames per second. While these high refresh rates are always welcome, users that want to save on precious battery may want to leave the 30 FPS cap enabled.