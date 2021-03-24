Pokémon Go’s April 2021 events present Therian Tornadus, Landorus, and Giovanni

A new month is right around the corner, and for Pokémon Go, a brand new series of events will be happening during the Season of Legends. April will bring two new legendary Pokémon to five-star raids, and Giovanni is returning with a captured shadow Zapdos, one of the better shadow Pokémon they can rescue from the Team Rocket leader.

There will be a Team Rocket timed research releasing on April 1 at 12 AM that will be available until April 8 at 11:59 PM in the player’s local time zone. The timed research provides a Super Rocket Radar as a reward, which you need to locate Giovanni and capture shadow Zapdos.

Pokémon Go’s yearly spring event will also be launching on April 4 that goes until April 8, called Spring in Spring. There will be spring and Egg-themed surprises that players will be able to participate in, and there will be Chancy, Blissey, and Happiny spawning in with flower crowns. A new Mega Pokémon will also be making its appearance on that day.

These are all of the weekly events happening in Pokémon Go during April 2021.

Team Rocket Go Timed Research – April 1 to April 8

Spring into Spring – April 4 to April 8

Rivals’ Week – April 13 to April 18

Sustainability Week – April 20 to April 25

Friendship Day – Begins on Saturday, continues into May

Therian Forme Tornadus will also be arriving at the end of March and will be available in five-star raids until April 13. Once that Pokémon leaves, Therian Forme Landorus arrives, arguably the most powerful of the three Forces of Nature legendary Pokémon, and trainers won’t want to miss that Pokémon’s appearance.

The new month also marks a variety of new spotlight Pokémon appearing every Tuesday from 6 PM to 7 PM in the player’s local time zone. There’s also a new monthly breakthrough Pokémon, Frillish, which evolves into Jellicent, one of the more powerful Pokémon in the Great League.

AT the end of the month, Incarnate Formes Tornadus, Thundurus, and Landorus will be returning to five-star raids for a limited time for players to complete their Season of Legends special research project. There’s also a chance for a shiny version of these legendary Pokémon to appear.

April is the second month of Pokémon Go’s Season of Legends event. Players can expect a future update coming for the mobile game’s Battle League season 7, likely sometime on March 30 or April 6.

