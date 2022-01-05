Pokémon Go’s Mountains of Power event focuses on Rock and Steel-types, adding Mega Aerodactyl raid battles

The first major event for Pokémon Go’s 2022 year kicks things up with the Mountains of Power event. In it, players will have an increased chance of encountering several Rock and Steel-type Pokémon. It’s also the debut for the next mega Pokémon, Mega Aerodactyl, that you can add to your roster to take with you during your adventure.

The Mountains of Power event begins on January 7 at 10 AM in your local time zone. During the event, you’ll have to walk half the distance to earn hearts with your buddy as you have them by your side, increasing the number of rewards and benefits you’ll receive. In the wild, you expect to find, Geodude, Onix, Nosepass, Barboach, Ferroseed, Zubat, and Machop far more often.

A new rotation of raids will also be appearing during the event. Players can expect to see Alolan Geodude, Onix, Ursaring, Donphan, Medicham, Absol, Beldum, Bronzor, and the legendary Heatran appearing in the standard raids. For those who want to evolve their Aerodactyl into a Mega Aerdactyl, you’ll need to face off against this fearsome Pokémon in Mega Raids to earn Mega Aerodactyl Candy. We highly recommend bringing a friend with you to complete them.

Alongside the Mountains of Power, there will also be a Timed Research available where you can earn encounters with Mawile and Beldum. There will also be a handful of field research tasks you can complete to find Alolan Geodude, Slumga, and Mawile.

The Mountain of Powers event ends on January 13 at 8 PM in your local time zone.