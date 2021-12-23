Pokémon Go’s New Year 2022 event includes costumed Slowpoke, party hat Gengar and Wobbuffet, and avatar cosmetics

The New Year has arrived, and Pokémon Go will celebrate the occasion with its New Year’s 2022 event, starting on December 31 at 10 PM in your local time zone. You’ll have the chance to capture several costumed Pokémon, grab iconic 2022 avatar cosmetics, and several bonuses will be available.

The costumed Pokémon you’ll be able to catch include 2020 Glasses Slowpoke, 2021 Glasses Slowbro, and 2022 Glass Slowking. You can also find New Year’s Hat Pikachu, Party Hat Gengar, New Year’s Hat Hoothoot, and Party Hat Wobbuffett.

The new 2022 avatar items include 2022 Glasses, a New Year’s Headband, a New Year’s Jacket set, New Year’s Pants, and New Year’s Shoes. You’ll be able to grab all of these items from the in-game store if you want to show off your avatar spreading the New Year cheer.

The New Year’s 2022 event in Pokémon Go begins on December 31, at 10 PM in your local time zone, and ends on January 2 at 12 AM local time. It’s a brief event, so you want to jump on it while you can. The next event comes up a few days later, the Mountains of Power on January 7, alongside the arrival of Mega Aerodactyl on January 5.