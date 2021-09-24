Pokémon Go’s October 2021 events introduce Secrets of the Jungle event, Genesect with a Douse Drive, and Halloween returns

The second month in Pokémon Go’s Season of Mischief has arrived, and in October 2021, there are several upcoming events for players to get excited about it. The most notable announcement from the latest October blog is Genesect is returning to five-star raids this month, but with a Douse Drive, meaning it can use the charged move Techno Blast as a Water-type move.

The Genesect raids will be starting on October 1, and they’ll continue until the 12. That gives players a little less than two weeks to capture this mythical Pokémon. It’s been a little less than a year since we’ve seen the Genesect appear in five-star raids, and the last time it was, it had a burn drive. Hopefully, these appear in five-star raids more often than its current rate. Altered Forme Giratina will be taking over five-star raids on the 12, followed by Darkrai from October 22 to November 5. During that time, Darkrai can learn Sludge Bomb. When it comes to mega raids, Mega Gengar and Mega Absol will be appearing throughout October.

The first event during October 2021 will be the movie tie-in event, Pokémon the Movie: Secrets of the Jungle, from October 1 to 10. For the event, players will capture the mythical Pokémon Zarude, which is also making its Pokémon Go debut. Alongside Zarude, players can expect to see Jessie and James returning to Pokémon Go for a brief time.

Closer to the end of the month, Pokémon Go’s will celebrate Halloween from October 15 to 31, where costumed Pokémon will appear worldwide. You can expect to see new and returning costumed Pokémon during this event, along with a Special Research story.

As always, the month also introduces more Spotlight Hour Pokémon, and Yamask will be the Pokémon Go Research Breakthrough encounter for October.

We’re halfway through the Season of Mischief, and we can expect to see another opportunity to continue the season-long Special Research story starring Hoopa. Hopefully, we’ll soon learn more, including if we can form-change this Pokémon, similar to Furfrou.