Pokémon Go’s Season of Mischief starts in September, Hoopa has arrived

The upcoming season for Pokémon Go is called the Season of Mischief, and Niantic has been throwing big hints about this season since the beginning of Pokémon Go Fest 2021 in July. The season will revolve around the Mythical Pokémon, Hoopa, who was first seen during Pokémon Go Fest 2021 and has been causing trouble ever since.

The big feature of the event will be the season-long Special Research story, starring Hoopa, the mythical Pokémon. Hoopa is arriving on September 5. On that day, you’ll need to complete a series of tasks, and you’ll unlock access to Hoopa Confined. There will be multiple tasks to finish throughout the season. These dates include September 5, 8, and 21. There will be two more event days in October and then November.

We can expect a new rotation of events to start during the second week of September when we learn more about the transition from Pokémon Go’s Season of Discovery to the Season of Mischief. More Pokémon are expected to arrive throughout the season, with new rotations for the northern and southern hemispheres.

We can expect more Ghost, Dark, and Psychic-type Pokémon to appear during these events, given we’re moving towards fall and Halloween. In addition, the upcoming release of Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl will also mean we can expect an upcoming release for players to get hyped about the remastered Nintendo games coming to the Switch.

We don’t have too many details about the upcoming season, but players interested in catching Hoopa will have their chance during the Season of Mischief.