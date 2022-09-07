Pokémon Go’s September 2022 Community Day features Roggenrola

Roggenrola will be Pokémon Go’s September 2022 featured Pokémon. The Community Day will allow players increased opportunities to encounter Roggenrola in the wild, and there’s a good chance it could be a shiny version. In addition, Roggenrola’s final form, Gigalith, will learn an exclusive charged move on the same day, Meteor Beam.

The September 2022 Community Day will be happening on September 18, on the same week as the Test Your Mettle event. It will be from 2 PM to 5 PM in a players’ local time zone. During this time, Roggenrola will spawn in the wild at an increased rate, and there’s a good chance that players can find the shiny version. Following the event, Roggenrola’s shiny version will continue to be available. Moving forward, whenever players encounter this Pokémon, there’s a chance it could be shiny.

When the September 2022 Community Day happens, players will want to reach Roggenrola’s final evolution, Gigalith. If they do during the set timeframe or five hours after the event, Gigalith will learn the attack Meteor Beam, which is making its debut in Pokémon Go. Meteor Beam is a Rock-type move that could be a useful way to make Gigalith more relevant in particular PvP battles and for other Pokémon in the future when Niantic makes it more available to other Rock-types.

The Community Day will also have other event bonuses, such as reducing the egg hatch walking requirement to 1/4 the distance, rewarding twice as much Catch candy, twice as many chances for players above level 31 to receive XL candy, three-hour lures and incense timers, and trades require 50% less Stardust.

Ontop of those bonuses, from 5 PM to 10 PM in a player’s timezone, bonus battle raids will appear featuring Roggenrola’s second form, Boldore. These will feature blue raid eggs, and if a player defeats Boldore, it will spawn Roggenrola within a 300-meter radius around those gyms for the next 30 minutes.

Roggenrola’s September Community Day will be on September 18. There will be a Special Research ticket availalbe before it launches in the in-game store, but this is not required for players to participate in the event.