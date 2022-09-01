All Pokémon Go Season of Light September 2022 events

There are multiple events in Pokémon Go during the Season of Light. This season begins on September 1 and is set to end on December 1. There are several things you will want to keep track of to make sure you participate in these events. In this guide, we’re going to cover all Pokémon Go Season of Light events during September, making your life easier.

All Pokémon Go Season of Light events featured in September 2022

Season of Light September events

These are the significant events that will be happening during the Season of Light. These events will only appear for a limited time, meaning you will want to ensure you are there when the events become available. These are open to all Pokémon Go players.

September 3: Inkay Limited Research (11 AM to 2 PM in your local time zone)

September 6 to 12: Psychic Spectacular 2022 (10 AM on September 6 to 8 PM on September 12)

September 10: Clefairy Commotion (6 PM to 9 PM in your local time zone)

September 11: Deoxys Raid Day (2 PM to 5 PM in your local time zone)

September 16 to 21: Test Your Mettle (10 AM on September 16 to 8 PM on September 21)

September 18: September Community Day

September 23 to 25: Goyang Safari Zone and tie-in event

September 27 to October 3: Fashion Week 2022 (10 AM on September 27 to 8 PM on October 3)

All September Spotlight Hour events

These are all the Spotlight Hour events happening in September during the Season of Light. These will occur every Tuesday from 6 PM to 7 PM in your local time zone, featuring a unique Pokémon and bonus each week.

September 6: Munna will be in the spotlight, and you can earn twice as much Stardust for catching Pokémon

September 13: Ralts will be in the spotlight, and you can earn twice as many experience points for catching Pokémon

September 20: Aron will be in the spotlight, and you can earn twice as much Candy for catching Pokémon

September 27: Minccino will be in the spotlight, and you can earn twice as much Candy for transferring Pokémon

All Season of Light September Battle League events

There will be multiple Battle League competitions throughout the Season of Light. These are all the Battle League competitions and Cups happening in September.

September 1 to 8: Great League and the Little Jungle Cup Remix

September 8 to 15: Great League and Psychic Cup

September 15 to 22: Ultra League and Weather Cup

September 22 to 29: Ultra League and Ultra Premier Classic

September 29 to October 6: Master League and Master Premier Classic

September Research Breakthrough

There will be a unique Pokémon featured as a reward for the Research Breakthrough in September. This month, it will be Medicham, the Psychic and Fighting-type Pokémon. You can also earn a Premium Raid Pass for completing it each week.

All September 2022 five-star and Mega Raids

There will be several legendary and Mega Pokémon for you to battle against in raids throughout September 2022. These are all the five-star and Mega raids you can find during the month.