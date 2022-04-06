Pokémon Go’s Spring into Spring 2022 event features flower crowns and Tapu Bulu debut

Spring has arrived to Pokémon Go, and with it, the return of Pokémon, who will be wearing flower crowns for you to catch in the Spring into Spring 2022 event. For April 2022, Togepi, Togetic, Togekiss, Buneary, and Lupunny will appear with flower crowns throughout the event. It also features Tapu Bulu, the legendary Pokémon and guardian deity of Ula’ula island. You’ll have the chance to encounter Tapu Bulu in five-star raids.

For those keen to add Togetic and Togekiss with flower crowns to your collection, you’ll have to chance to find them throughout the event. Although Togekiss will only be available through evolution, Togetic is expected to appear much more available, along with Buneary, the starting form for Lopunny. However, Togepi will likely be far more desirable, given Togekiss’ use throughout raid and PvP battles in the mobile game.

Making their debut is Tapu Bulu, the Grass and Fairy-type legendary Pokémon. All players will have the chance to find this Pokémon in five-star raids throughout the Spring into Spring event. Everyone will want to bring a handful of other trainers with you to beat Tapu Bulu and add it to players’ collections.

The Spring into Spring 2022 event will be from April 12 to 18, giving players roughly a week to reap the rewards. There will also be a Collection Challenge to reward players with 2,000 XP, 2,000 Stardust, and an encounter with Togetic wearing a flower crown.