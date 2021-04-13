Pokémon Go Sustainability Week rewards real-world cleaning and Binacle debut

The Sustainability Week event in Pokémon Go encourages players to safely go outside to clean up their community in whatever way they can. Players who do can earn in-game rewards for their participation, along with a Sustainability Week t-shirt for their Pokémon Go avatar. There will also be a new Pokémon appearing in the game, Binacle, that players can capture while they’re out cleaning their neighborhood.

There will be three tiers of challenges players need to complete during the Sustainability Week event. These are all of the rewards, and how many activations all players need to reach to unlock those bonuses.

Tier 1(2,500 activations) : Five-star raids will appear more often.

: Five-star raids will appear more often. Tier 2 (5,000 activations) : A free bundle containing three Remote Raid Passes will be available in the shop. The rewards from Tier 1 will remain active.

: A free bundle containing three Remote Raid Passes will be available in the shop. The rewards from Tier 1 will remain active. Tier 3 (10,000 activations): A 2× Catch XP bonus will be live. The rewards from Tiers 1 and 2 will remain active.

The rewards are pretty decent for each tier. The one downside to these activations is not every player can actively go outside because of COVID-19. While the vaccine is becoming more available, it’s still not everywhere. Players will need to be careful while trying to clean their community if they’re actively seeking these rewards.

Specific Pokémon tied to sustainability will have increased spawns, such as Grimer, Drilbur, Trubbish, and Ferroseed. Trubish is also receiving its shiny version for the event. Vileplume, ALolan Exeggutor, Trubbish, Binacle, and several others will be appearing in raids during the event.

Pokémon Go’s Sustainability Week event will take off from April 20 to 25. Ensure you’re ready to capture Binacle when it makes its appearance, and Landorus (Therian) should still appear in five-star raids.