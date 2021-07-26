Pokémon Go’s upcoming August 2021 events detail mysterious five-star raids and Spotlight Hours

August 2021 is set to conclude Pokémon Go’s Season of Discovery, the third seasonal event to arrive in the mobile game. The season featured the annual Pokémon Go Fest event, which saw players worldwide working together to complete Global Challenges, capture rare Pokémon, and team up to defeat numerous five-star raids. The monthly Pokémon Go blog breaks down what weekly events to expect for August but leaves the final five-star raid and last two weeks of the Spotlight Hours blank for the time being.

Leading up to the final five-star raid of August, players have Dialga and Palkia to try and defeat. These two had not been since they were initially released in early 2019. These two are seen as some of the best legendary Pokémon to use in the game, and their return to five-star raids for Pokémon Go Fest 2021 and for the Ultra Unlock Parts 1 and 2, have been huge victories for Pokémon Go players. Hopefully, Niantic ends August with a bang, potentially with a new legendary Pokémon.

The final two weeks of Pokémon Go’s Spotlight Hours happening on August 24 and 31 were also left blank, with only the phase, ‘A certain Pokémon will be in the spotlight.’ Because the previous two weeks, August 10 and 17, have to do with Pokémin tied to the Ultra Unlock Part 2 event, the final two will likely be increased spawns for specifically rare Pokémon featured in the Ultra Unlock Part 3 event, which we have zero details about. We theorize that it ties into the mythical Pokémon, Hoopa, who appeared during Pokémon Go Fest 2021 to bring out all of the legendary Pokémon raids during the event information has not been confirmed.

While there are not too many details regarding the final weeks of August 2021, the events leading up to them are quite exciting. Players can look forward to more Dialga raids, followed by Palkia, Mega Charizard X, Mega Ampharos, Mega Beedrill, and Mega Pidgeot are appearing in Mega Raids and Eevee’s second Community Day Event where each of its evolutions is receiving an exclusive charged move from August 13 to 66.

We can expect additional details to release before Ultra Unlock Part 3, which is expected to start on August 20. This will be the final event in Pokémon Go’s Season of Discovery, and a new season will begin on September 1.