Pokémon Go’s Water-type Weather Week event adds shiny Rainy Castform

The Therian Forme Thundurus legendary Pokémon has recently been added to Pokémon Go, and it’s brewing up a storm in the five-star raids. The heavy thunder and lightning it brought means all of March will be rainy, giving rise to Pokémon Go’s next event, Weather Week. It’ll be focused on Water-type Pokémon and introduces the newest shiny Pokémon, Rainy Castform.

The Weather Week event starts on March 24 at 10 AM and goes until March 29 at 8 PM in your local timezone.

The Pokémon in the Weather Week event will be ones that typically appear in rainy or windy weather. The doesn’t mean players need to wait to play when it’s pouring down rain outside. Instead, these Pokémon will appear far more often without any rainy or windy requirements. For those who typically rush outside when it’s windy to find Dragon-type Pokémon, this might be the event for you.

However, Dragon-type Pokémon are not the main focus of the event. There will be more Flying and Water-type Pokémon, such as Psyduck, Poliwag, Swablu, Drifloon, Mantyke, Tympole, Ducklett, and Rainy Castform, spawning throughout the event.

The new shiny Pokémon, Rainy Castform, will have an increased chance of appearing during the event. Any Pokémon collector eager to get their hands on this new rare version will want to participate and to have a few incense handy to lure these event Pokémon to their location.

The Weather Week event will have new exclusive field research tasks and a limited-time timed research all players can receive. These tasks will be available until the end of the event, and the rewards will make it easier to have encounters with these event-specific Pokémon.

Following the end of Weather Week, Therian Forme Thundurus will be leaving five-star raids, and Therian Forme Tornadus will be taking its place.

After the event concludes, the shiny form of Rainy Castform will remain available, but it will become much more difficult to encounter.