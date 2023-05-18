Pokemon Home Release Date Now Confirmed for Scarlet & Violet Compatibility

Pokémon Scarlet & Violet fans have been waiting for it, and the Pokémon Home announcement has finally arrived. We have an official release date for when players can link their Pokémom Home accounts to their Scarlet & Violet game, giving them a chance to transfer their Pokémon over and bring over Pokémon from other games.

The announcement was made earlier this morning, following a good amount of speculation from players that it would occur before the end of May. Thankfully, they were correct, and the update should be happening on May 24.

Players Can Finally Transfer Their Pokémon from Scarlet & Violet to Pokémon Home

The announcement was made on the official Pokémon Twitter page. The team shared that starting on May 24, players can connect their Pokémon Home account with their Pokémon Scarlet & Violet games, swapping over any Pokémon they have at both locations.

Starting 5/24, get special Pokémon when you link Pokémon HOME with Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet!



You’ll be able to receive a Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly with Hidden Abilities as Mystery Gifts in the mobile device version of Pokémon HOME.#PokemonScarletViolet ❤️💜 pic.twitter.com/sL5v6mSqgT — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 18, 2023

Any player who does link these two accounts will receive exclusive Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly to their Pokémon HOME account on their Mobile Device as a Mystery Gift. These exclusive Pokémon will have Hidden Abilities, making them standout choices from the standard ones you can acquire in Scarlet & Violet.

We’re glad to see the Pokémon Community has finally received an official release date for the Pokémon Home and Scarlet & Violet update. It’s been a long-time coming, with many fans rioting in nearly every tweet comment section for anything the official Pokémon Twitter posted over the past few weeks.

Now that this is over, fans can look forward to the upcoming announcements for the highly-anticipated Scarlet & Violet expansions, The Hidden Treasure of Aera Zero. The first of these expansions, The Teal Mask, is expected to arrive in the fall of 2023. At this time, we still do not have an exact release date, and we will likely expect to see one in the next few months, probably closer to the end of summer.

For now, the Pokémon Home announcement will have to do to stave off all players who are eager to explore more of Paldea once the expansions arrive.