Pokémon Home fixes GTS bug with 1.0.6 update

Pokémon Home has just been updated to the version 1.0.6 on iOS and Android devices.

While the official changelog only reports “bug fixes” coming to the newest release, it does actually changes something in the way the app works.

As reported by Gamepur’s sister site Dot Esports, the update has removed the option to see Pokémon deposited in the GTS that asks for a Mythical Pokémon like Meltan in return.

Mythical Pokémon cannot be traded via the Global Trade Station, so it didn’t make much sense that the app would allow you to ask for those Pokémon whilst not being able to complete the transaction.

You can keep trading your Pokémon even after this update, of course, and should you be willing to learn more on that, you can check our guide to do so.

Pokémon Home is split into two tiers, a free tier and a premium tier, with the latter costing $3 a month, $4.99 for three months, or $15.99 for a full year.