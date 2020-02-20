Pokémon Home passes 1 million mobile downloads during its first week

With the addition of the Pokémon Home cloud-based storage app to the Pokémon family of games and applications, the use of Home on the Nintendo switch was a given. This is especially so since Switch title Pokémon Sword & Shield was the newest major game release and the DLC only a few months away.

However, the biggest surprise was just how successful the mobile version of the application has already become.

Image via The Pokémon Company

In the first week alone, the mobile download count has already hit 1.3 million downloads. Roughly 34 percent of users are from the United States and 23 percent from Japan. Not even 10 percent of users have come from another single country.

In addition to the massive amounts of downloads, those numbers are certainly not hollow. Spending on the mobile application has already brought in roughly $1.8 Million USD.

These numbers not only mean great things for Pokémon Home as an application alone but also recertify just how many people into Pokémon are active on their mobile devices.

While you can’t transfer from Pokémon GO to Pokémon Home just yet, it is a feature they are working on adding and could rekindle the passion in those who may have put GO down for a little too long. Finally, we can have all of our Pocket Monsters in our pocket.