Pokémon Legends: Arceus adds multiple brand new moves, according to leaks

The leaks for Pokémon Legends: Arceus continue to occur, with more details about the upcoming sandbox RPG. All morning, leakers have been sharing what many believe to be the Hisuian forms for multiple Pokémon, and now, several of those leakers are sharing over 25 upcoming moves that will appear in the game.

Much of the information being shared by these leakers cannot be confirmed, and we have to take what’s shared with a grain of salt.

Multiple leaker accounts shared these moves. The names of these attacks include Dire Claw, Psyshield Bash, Power Shift, Stone Axe, Esper Wing, Bar Barrage, Headlong Rush, Victory Dance, and many more.

25 new moves are introduced in #PokemonLegendsArceus. That's a very high amount.



Here they are:



Dire Claw

Psyshield Bash

Power Shift

Stone Axe

Springtide Storm

Mystical Power

Raging Fury

Wave Crash

Chloroblast

Mountain Gale

Victory Dance

Headlong Rush

Barb Barrage

Many of these moves will likely be available on the upcoming Hisiuan Pokémon. Still, according to these leaks, we should expect to see them on many of the older favorites that are also appearing in the game.

The moves are not the only additions to Pokémon Legends. We could also see multiple changes to existing moves, such as stealth rock, shared by the leakers. Fans might see these changes carry over into other Pokémon games in the future, depending on how the reception is to the changes.

There’s a lot of information up in the air right now for Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Unfortunately, while we wade through these leaks, we cannot verify any details. We’ll have to wait for the game to be officially released to the Nintendo Switch on January 28.