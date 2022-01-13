Pokémon Legends: Arceus extended gameplay preview digs into researching Pokémon, missions, resources, and the Hisui region

The wait for Pokémon Legends: Arceus is nearly over. Leading up to the Nintendo Switch launch of the open-world Pokémon adventure, a thorough gameplay trailer from the Nintendo UK YouTube account provides an in-depth look at what players can expect to experience.

The beginning of the preview breakdown how each region players explore in Hisui have distinct Pokémon living in them, creating a unique ecosystem. The first area we see is the Obsidian Fieldlands, an area full of forests and meadows that have likely served as the backdrop for a good amount of the marketing campaign for Pokémon Legends.

The trailer also shares how wild Pokémon can be in different states, such as an alert Pokémon will be unavailable for players to catch until battling it. Poké Balls will otherwise bounce off it. The trainer receives an extra turn if players hit a wild Pokémon with a Poké Ball before a battle. We also get to see trade posts where players can trade Pokémon, earning Merit Points that can be turned in for items.

Battling was also not a major highlight, with players being tasked to learn Pokémon behaviors that they display in the wild. It highlights a unique gameplay feature where players will serve primarily as a researcher rather than a Pokémon trainer preparing to defeat gym leaders or taking on an Elite Four.

Before embarking on missions, players can accept multiple requests that they can complete alongside the mission. These requests can include catching specific Pokémon or locating particular items in the wild. In addition, specific resources can be collected with the help of Pokémon, and these resources are beneficial to craft various items.

This was our first in-depth look at Pokémon Legends: Arceus gameplay. With only a few more weeks until Arceus is available, fans have been in a frenzy awaiting more details like this and receiving answers to their heated questions. While not everything was explored, the trailer provided a better idea of how different Arceus will be from the previous Pokémon games.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is due to release exclusively to the Nintendo Switch on January 28.