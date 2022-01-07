Pokémon Legends: Arceus footage shows off more wild battles, environments, crafting, and Noble Pokémon

A new trailer showing off six full minutes of Pokémon Legends: Arceus has been released to Nintendo’s YouTube page. The footage shows off a handful of new locations for players to explore, powerful Pokémon they will need to overcome, and many of the characters that had already been teased. The trailer was first released to Nintendo’s Japanese page.

The trailer is an overview of everything players can expect to encounter in Pokémon Legends. First, we see the main character using a Buizel against a wild Hisuian Growlithe and capturing it using the ancient Poké Balls used in the Hisui region. The open-world combat is widely different than the previous entries.

We also catch a glimpse of a notably aggressive Snorlax and Garchomp going out of their way to attack the trainer and defend their territories. These encounters are likely the more formidable battles players will face as they explore Hisui.

The video also showcases the survival aspects of Pokémon Legends, showing how the open-world gameplay has players resting in camp, crafting, and healing their Pokémon using ingredients they find.

In addition to the six-minute video, there are also three television commercials showcased on the YouTube page that you can watch at your leisure. These are also in Japanese.

Much of the footage is a highlight reel of what’s already been revealed, and we can expect English versions of these videos to release on Nintendo’s other YouTube platforms.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus releases on January 28. You can pre-order the game now to receive various unique bonuses.