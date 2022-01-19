Pokémon Legends: Arceus Hisuian forms for Dialga and Palkia supposedly leak online, along with a new legendary

Numerous leaks occurred ahead of Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ official launch of January 28 to the Nintendo Switch. Multiple people have supposedly received the game well ahead of time, leading to revealed details about the size of the game’s PokéDex, and even what appearances of the Hisuian starter evolutions. Images of the upcoming Hisuian forms for Dialga and Palkia are included in these leaks, along with an upcoming new legendary Pokémon making its debut.

Any official sources have not confirmed the images shared by the leakers. We do not have our hands on the game, and we cannot verify the validity of what they’re sharing.

The images shared by the leakers feature Hisuian forms of Dialga and Palkia. These images show them having more robust forms, almost animal-like. In addition, both of them are on all four legs, whereas Palkia’s standard form has it standing up, although Dialga’s overall appearance looks much thinner and taller.

In addition to the Hisuian Dialga and Palkia forms, another legendary Pokémon that many refer to as Genie also appears. Supposedly, the new legendary Pokémon will be the fourth Force of Nature, alongside the other Forces of Nature legendary Pokémon, Landourus, Thunderous, and Tornadus.

New Genie if I remember correctly. pic.twitter.com/uhEWOJxqAi — BallGuy: Pokémon Leaks and News. (@BallGuyLEAKS) January 19, 2022

Similar to other Forces of Nature, the legendary Genie will also supposedly have a second form.

The leaks for Pokémon Legends will continue to pour out from multiple leakers as they continue to run through the game. So for those looking to avoid Pokémon spoilers leading up to the official release date on January 28, we recommend refraining from checking social media at any time until players have their hands on it.