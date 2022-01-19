Pokémon Legends: Arceus introduces new status conditions for the first time since Gen 1, according to leaks

The leaks for Pokémon Legends: Arceus are in full swing, a week before the game officially releases to the Nintendo Switch on January 28. Many of the images shared by the leakers surrounding the Hisuian forms that they shared on their accounts have been taken down. However, shortly after this, move data, and attacks have started to arrive, including more status conditions players will supposedly have to deal with during battles.

Multiple tweets from the same leaker account, Centro LEAKs, detail these status conditions and how they work. According to the leaks, these upcoming status conditions include Frostbite, Drowsy, Obscured, Primed, Fixated, Wild Might, Terrific Might, and Terrible Might.

NEW STATUS CONDITION: Drowsy



The Pokémon is drowsy and may fail to act. Any damage it takes is also increased. — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) January 19, 2022

How these status effects will supposedly work comes from the same leaker account. Frostbite damages a Pokémon at the end of every turn. Drowsy has a Pokémon failing to act. The Obscured status condition increases the chance of Pokémon evading attacks. The Primed status condition increases a Pokémon’s damage. Finally, Fixated uses the last move a Pokémon used, increasing its damage each time it uses the attack.

We have to take all of this information with a grain of salt as the leaks have been pouring in since yesterday when an individual got their hands on a physical copy of the game.

We still have a little over a week before the game officially releases, but it doesn’t look like these leaks are stopping anytime soon.