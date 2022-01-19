Pokémon Legends: Arceus leak posts Linking Cord item, may evolve Trade Evolution Pokémon

There are specific requirements players need to meet for certain Pokémon to evolve into their final evolutions. Ahead of the Pokémon Legends: Arceus launch, leakers have posted an upcoming item to make evolving trade Pokémon much easier called the Linking Cord. It may give players exclusively playing by themselves an opportunity to make these trade evolutions without a second player.

The information comes from leakers who have supposedly posted all of the item icons that appear in Pokémon Legends. However, the one that stood out the most was the one that looks like an old linking cable, something players with older Nintendo products would use to connect their devices to sync up for battles or trading.

The leakers refer to the item as the Linkin Cord, but we cannot confirm if this is the correct name of the item or if it is an evolution item replacement for certain Pokémon.

That's called Linking Cord.



A string exuding a mysterious energy that makes you feel a strange sense of connection. It’s loved by certain Pokémon.



Probably a replacement for trade evos?https://t.co/c6FcCbH1Wr — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) January 19, 2022

According to the leakers, it could be a way for trainers to stick exclusively to the game’s single-player aspect, rather than feel they need to find friends or others online for specific trade evolutions.

We have to take this information with a grain of salt. These details are shared well before Pokémon Legends: Arceus comes to the Nintendo Switch on January 28.