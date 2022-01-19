Pokémon Legends: Arceus leaked gameplay shows a first-person mode to observe Pokémon

Before the official release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, a handful of players have their hands on the game and have been uploading multiple leaked gameplay and images. The latest gameplay leaks show off a first-person mode you can use in the game to follow around your Pokémon to observe their activities.

The first-person mode shown in the leaked gameplay below might be how trainers complete specific research activities. Many of the leaked images and footage have been pulled from Twitter, so don’t expect this to remain online forever.

Oshawott in first person UwU Kawaii 💕💕😍😍 pic.twitter.com/pq77aq3tos — Johnathan PorBurger (@JohnPoryIsYes) January 19, 2022

In a recent 13-minute long gameplay preview presented by the official Pokémon Company, the team detailed how trainers would complete requests for multiple NPCs in town. These requests confirm unique attributes about a Pokémon and how it behaves in the wild.

The leaks continue following multiple images appearing online of the supposed Hisuian forms for Typhlosion, Samurott, and Decidueye. All of the information was provided by leakers and posted on Twitter before being swiftly deleted hours after. We cannot confirm the validity of the leaker’s post.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is due to officially to the Nintendo Switch on January 28. But be careful exploring social media as these leaks continue to appear.