Pokémon Legends: Arceus puts up strong review scores and even stronger sales numbers

Since review embargos were lifted earlier this week, Pokémon Legends: Arceus become hotly discussed. The latest game in the series has received rave reviews for revolutionizing gameplay mechanics that hadn’t seen fundamental changes since the first Pokémon in 1996.

However, some reviewers have been let down by the visuals and lack of content in the open world. For example, IGN’s Rebekah Valentine said the game is “unfortunately set in a drab, empty, and at times tedious world.” Yet, the positives seem to outweigh the negatives as the Game Freak developed game is still rocking a score of 85 on Metacritic.

Pokémon Legends: Arceus reviews:



VGC – 10/10

Telegraph – 10/10

Nintendo Life – 9/10

Geek Culture – 9/10

CGMagazine- 9/10

GamesRadar- 9/10

NWR – 9/10

ScreenRant – 9/10

Game Informer – 8.75/10

Press Start – 8/10

GameSpot – 8/10

ShackNews – 8/10



Game Freak delivered! pic.twitter.com/ojO40qxHIz — Stealth (@Stealth40k) January 26, 2022

Additionally, it seems fans of Pokémon are equally excited for the new game, with Arceus officially becoming the most pre-ordered game in UK retailer Curry’s history. On top of that record, Arceus is topping the charts in every major country’s Nintendo E-Shop. Therefore, it seems that it’s only a matter of time before we hear of its record-breaking sales numbers.

Now, if Arceus does continue to remain the talk of the town, is it possible that we get more Pokémon games in its open-world style? Only time will tell, but if it dramatically outsells the more recent entries in the series, Game Freak would be hard-pressed not to cash in.