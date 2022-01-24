Pokémon Legends: Arceus reportedly has a level 100 post-game superboss, leakers claim

A group of Pokémon leakers known as PoryLeeks, all of whom appear to have obtained pre-release copies of Pokémon Legends: Arceus, claimed on Monday that Legends: Arceus features a post-game boss fight against a level 100 Arceus.

PoryLeeks alleged that Arceus, who is reportedly the game’s final boss, would be level 100 upon rematching it. Leaked footage seems to indicate that the Alpha Pokémon is level 75 upon one’s first encounter with it. The group also claimed that while you can rematch a higher level Arceus at your leisure, you wouldn’t be able to exploit this to capture multiple Arceuses.

Arceus is Level 100 when rematching. However you cannot catch it again. — PoryLeeks (@pory_leeks) January 24, 2022

Several leakers have claimed that the Arceus boss fight is only available once one has filled out the entirety of Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ Pokédex. The fight is reportedly quite difficult as well. PoryLeeks previously claimed the initial boss battle — at which Arceus was level 75 — took nearly 20 minutes to complete.

The Arceus boss fight took us 18 minutes to beat it in one attempt. It took us 4 tries to defeat it overall. pic.twitter.com/yxIIY0fIvi — PoryLeeks (@pory_leeks) January 22, 2022

The Pokémon series is known for its brutal post-game challenges. Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl’s second rematch with Cynthia has been lauded by Pokémon fans as one of the hardest battles in the series, headlined by a level 88 Garchomp.

If PoryLeek’s claim is to be believed, this level 100 Arceus would be the highest-level Pokémon encountered throughout the entire series — tied only with a level 100 wild Magikarp that one has a slim chance of encountering in Pokémon Platinum, Black 2, and White 2.