Pokémon Legends: Arceus sells 1.42 million copies in 3 days, becomes second fastest-selling Switch title

An announcement that will shock exactly no one, a Pokémon game is selling extremely well. In fact, it has sold better than almost every other Switch game to date. Pokémon Legends: Arceus represents the biggest departure for the Pokémon series up to this point, and judging from the reviews of the game, the gamble has certainly paid off.

Though we won’t know the global sales figures until a much later date, it looks like Pokémon Legends: Arceus has done exceptionally well in Japan. According to reports from Famitsu, the game shifted 1.425 million copies in just three days.

This figure puts Pokémon Legends: Arceus just behind Animal Crossing: New Horizon, which sold an impressive 1.88 million copies in its first week, in terms of first-week sales for the Switch. It is worth noting that these figures only include the first three days after the game’s January 28 release, since its release day fell on a Friday.

If it feels like we just had this conversation about a Pokémon game, that is because we did back in November 2021 when Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl claimed the second-place spot for the first-week sales. Even after all these years, there is still a strong appetite for Pokémon games. Whether it is in new games or remakes of old favorites, the series shows no sign of slowing down.