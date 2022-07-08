Pokémon Puzzle League is sliding its way onto the Nintendo Switch Online

Nintendo surprised fans with the announcement of the fan-favorite Pokémon Puzzle League coming to the Nintendo Switch Online. Pokémon Puzzle League is a Tetris-like puzzle title based on the Pokémon franchise. The game launches for Nintendo Online on July 15 and will only be available to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack members.

Pokémon Puzzle League is one of the first, and so far one of the few, titles within the Pokémon series to be based primarily on anime. The game stars Pokémon characters that only appeared in the anime and even features an English dub starring the original cast members of the Pokémon anime. Puzzle League centers on Ash traveling to Puzzle Village to compete for the title of Pokémon Puzzle Master. Puzzle League was released on the Nintendo 64 in 2000 and 2001 and has developed a cult following.

The core gameplay centers around blocks similar to ones seen in Tetris. Each block is a different color and represents one of the elements from the main Pokémon games. Blocks fall from the sky and onto a grid map, and it is up to players to match up the same colored blocks. Puzzle League also includes a 3D mode where gameplay takes place on a cylinder grid with a width of 18 blocks that players can rotate. Puzzle League on the Nintendo Switch also offers online multiplayer, allowing players to challenge their friends from across the globe.

Pokémon Puzzle League isn’t the only new game coming to the Nintendo Switch Online, at least in Japan. Custom Robo and Custom Robo V2 are also coming to the Expansion Pack for the Nintendo Switch Online, but both games will only be available in Japan. Fans from overseas can still get their hands on Custom Robo if they have a Japanese Switch or if they can get the Japanese eShop to work on their Switch.