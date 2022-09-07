Pokemon Scarlet and Violet themed Nintendo Switch OLED announced, set to launch before the games

With the exciting announcements surrounding the new Pokémon games, Scarlet and Violet, Nintendo has just announced that a special Nintendo Switch console will be available soon as well. With plans for release before the games, Nintendo Switch OLED Model will be released featuring a Scarlet & Violet theme and named after them as well — the Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition.

The new special edition of Nintendo Switch OLED will feature a unique design with clashing reds and purples over a matte black background, with stunning graffiti-like artwork. Similarly, the two Joy-Cons that come with the console are colored one in red and the other in purple, with corresponding Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet logos rendered in silver coloring. Meanwhile, the dock that comes with the console is off-white in color, with red and purple Pokémon artwork and a glossy border design.

Image via Nintendo

If you’re wondering how long you’d have to wait to get your hands on one of these collector’s items, then we have good news for you. The Nintendo Switch OLED Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition will be available on November 4 and will cost $359.99. However, bear in mind that the two new Pokémon games are not included in the cost, and you will have to get them separately once they are released. It’s also interesting to note that the release date of the console is set before the new Pokémon games are released, which means that you can get your new Nintendo Switch in anticipation of the new games.

The main draw of getting an OLED version of the Nintendo Switch is in its crystal-clear screen resolution, slimmer bezel, and vivid colors. This will make capturing Pokémon look much better while you’re on the go. Especially so, if you’re going with the full immersion of owning your very own Nintendo Switch OLED Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Edition.