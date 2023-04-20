Pokémon Scarlet & Violet DLC Could Add New Forms According to Rumors

We’re months away from the arrival of the highly anticipated Pokémon Scarlet & Violet DLC, the Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. The DLC was announced on February 27, 2023, and has left fans speculating ever since.

There’s a rumor that several Pokémon will receive unique forms in this DLC. These forms focus on Pokémon Terastalizing into a specific form, the focus of masks over Tera hats, and the added bonus of all starter Pokémon from previous generations would make their reappearance in the game, likely delighting fans worldwide.

Rumors Hint that Masks Will Play a Huge Part in Teal Mask DLC

These were rumors shared by the Centro LEAKS Twitter account, which has shared and pushed multiple leaks and rumors about several games throughout the Pokémon series, including Scarlet & Violet. Although they have shared information that has turned out to be accurate before, we have to take any details or rumors they share with a grain of salt until otherwise proven by The Pokémon Company, or it shows up in gameplay footage.

Recap of current Pokémon DLC rumors:



– A decent number of Pokémon will get special forms when Terastalizing with a specific type.

– Masks could play a bigger role in the Teal Mask, like hats currently do for Tera.

– All starter Pokémon from previous gens are returning. — Centro LEAKS (@CentroLeaks) April 20, 2023

Supposedly, masks will be the primary focus of the Teal Mask DLC, the first of the two expansions coming to the Hidden Treasures of Area Zero DLC. How these masks work has not been explained, but they might have a similar function to the hats used by Pokémon when they Terastalize into their Tera form in Scarlet & Violet, indicating what new Pokémon type they have become.

In addition to these rumors, the Starter Pokémon from each generation could also make a return. How this could happen was not shared by those leaning into these rumors, but they might reappear through specific raids appearing in The Teal Mask DLC or have a story element beyond the present Scarlet & Violet story. We can only speculate and have very little to go on now.

These rumors also point to Scarlet & Violet’s DLC, The Teal Mask, releasing sometime in late 2023. The Pokémon Company did already share a release window of Fall 2023, with the second DLC, The Indigo Disk, coming out in Winter 2023. However, these rumors highlight that The Indigo Disk might get pushed back to 2024, but that has yet to be shared by The Pokémon Company. As it stands, we have no official release dates for either DLC.

While there’s not much concrete info surrounding these rumors, the Mask speculation would make sense given the name of the first DLC, The Teal Mask. This might offer a unique gameplay mechanic to further spin the current Terastalization gameplay aspects in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet.