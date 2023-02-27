The list of returning Pokémon in Scarlet and Violet DLC has apparently leaked online

The Pokémon Company recently revealed that two expansion packs are coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet later this year, collectively titled The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero. The content will feature several new Pokémon, but it was also mentioned that some monsters currently not in the Scarlet and Violet Pokédex will be coming as well. Nintendo only revealed a small portion of these Pokémon, but the entire roster of returning favorites may have potentially been discovered and shared via Twitter.

A user with the Twitter handle @mattyoukhana_ shared their findings through datamining the Pokémon Scarlet and Violet files. Much like in Pokémon Sword and Shield, GameFreak has secrets hidden away in the game data to hint at future returning Pokémon. The developer is known to have data for a lot of monsters placed in the game and then deletes the Pokédex entries from the roster until they return instead of stubbing them. Keep in mind this list is unconfirmed as of now.

Like with SWSH 1.2.0, in SV 1.2.0, GF have deleted Pokédex entries for a lot of Pokémon, instead of stubbing them.



Included in the list are all of the currently confirmed returning Pokémon for DLC, like Yanma.



Here's the list I've compiled: https://t.co/ExlKHOJu6P — Matt (@mattyoukhana_) February 27, 2023

233 additional returning Pokémon are listed in the files, and some of them include forms from Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Many fan-favorite starters are also listed as upcoming returning monsters, creating a roster total of over 630 collectible Pokémon once both The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk are launched. This includes two new Paradox forms for Suicune and Virizion that launched in-game today.

The two DLC entries also bring several new Pokémon with them, including the masked Ogerpon and glittering Terapagos. Rounding out this roster is three new starters, Monkidori, Okidogi, and Fezandipiti, which will likely receive evolutions.

Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will also soon be getting Pokémon Home compatibility. This link is set to go live sometime in early 2023, allowing trainers to bring in compatible Pokémon from their collection that have been sitting in previous generation games, waiting to be fully utilized again through the latest titles.