Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players have discovered that the Alpha Pokemon they captured in Pokemon Legends: Arceus shrink when transferred to the latest games using Pokemon HOME. It seems that the increased size and power haven’t been considered, resulting in the Pokemon appearing just slightly larger than usual.

Pokemon HOME allows players to transfer their Pokemon across various titles in the series, building their dream team from their favorite Pokemon. However, inconsistent sizes across the games on Nintendo Switch are making some fans reconsider which Pokemon they’re importing.

Alpha Pokemon Shrink When Transferred to Scarlet & Violet Using Pokemon HOME

Pokemon HOME was recently updated with Scarlet & Violet compatibility. This finally allows players to move their Pokemon into the latest game to play with their favorites, regardless of where they were caught. However, some fans are disappointed by the difference in size an Alpha Pokemon from Pokemon Legends: Arceus goes through when imported to Scarlet & Violet.

One user made a post on the Scarlet & Violet Subreddit about their Alpha Lucario from Pokemon Legends: Arceus, showing how the creature has gone from towering over the player character to standing at the same height as them.

Yet another post shows a colossal Zoroark that looked like it could eat a human in Pokemon Legends: Arceus shrinking to stand just barely above the player in Scarlet & Violet. While not game-breaking, the dramatic change here does raise the question of what the point of transferring Alpha Pokemon is. If they look like beasts of war in one game but nothing special in another, the clear solution is to keep them in the game they were caught.

Some fans have jumped into the comments on these posts explaining possible lore reasons for the Pokmeon changing height across games. It seems they gain a “former Alpha” status that recognizes the effort players put in to get them. However, the general response from most players is that of being let down a little. Alpha Pokemon are powerful, and their size reflects that, but they don’t look like anything special if they lose their size. As one player says, “I just want a small island-sized Wailord like in the sword/shield DLC”. The Pokemon series has always had funny little quirks, and this change in Pokemon sizes feels like a missed opportunity.