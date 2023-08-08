Pokemon Scarlet & Violet The Teal Mask DLC Release Date Announced

It’s been several months since The Pokemon Company announced Pokemon Scarlet & Violet would be receiving DLC. In fact, akin to Pokemon Sword & Shield, Scarlet & Violet would receive two waves of DLC taking players on two separate adventures.

However, fans of Gen 9 have eagerly awaited an official release date, as TPCi only provided two lengthy release windows. Fall 2023 was the window for wave one – The Teal Mask DLC – and as summer starts to stumble, players knew a release date had to be around the corner.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet DLC Release Date

During a recent Pokemon Presents live stream, TPCi announced the release date for The Teal Mask DLC will be September 13, 2023. Part 2 – The Indigo Disk – still has a planned release window of Winter 2023, but that’s subject to change.

This came after a deep dive showed off new Pokemon and gave a closer look at some of the characters you’ll meet during your journey. This included a new Applin evolution – Dipplin – and a new Duraladon evolution – Archaludon.

The trailer also gave a glimpse at a yet-to-be-revealed archaic version of Raikou and the two other legendary dogs. And to cap it all off, the DLC will lead back to Area Zero, where a historical mystery will unfold, putting on bonet on Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s mind-bending storyline.

While it’s nice to have a set release date for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s first wave of DLC, the change in language regarding The Indigo Disk is a bit unnerving. Instead of “Release Date” as it had been presented in the past, TPCi changed the wording to “Planned Release Date.” This makes it seem as if a Winter 2023 release window may not be as feasible as it once was.

Regardless, there’s a little over a month to go before Paldea receives its first expansion, and there’s plenty of content to keep players busy between now and then. Mew and Mewtwo are crashing the scene, giving players something to hold them over for the next few weeks.