Pokemon sells well on eBay if 2019 is anything to go by

With the expansions for Pokemon Sword & Shield set for release this year, there will be more than 200+ Pokemon cards to be collected, and with National Pokemon Day coming up on Feb. 27th, eBay decided to look at the data for Pokemon sales in recent years. The numbers they discovered are impressive, to say the least.

The popular online marketplace had 19 million searches for Pokemon on the site and more than half a million Pokemon cards sold on the site, just in 2019 alone. In just one year, people bought and sold that many cards. Having the cards be so popular after decades is still impressive to us and shows how Pokemon seems be standing the test of time.

Here are some other highlights from the data that eBay showed:

Most Expensive Pokemon Cards

The amount of money that was paid for these cards is pretty incredible. The card that rounded out the top 5 was the Pokémon Japanese 20th Anniversary 24K Gold Pikachu Promo Card, which sold for a measly $12,500. And that was the lowest of the top cards. After this card came a 1999 Pokemon Game 1st Edition Holographic Charizard #4/10, which sold for $14,000. The top three cards sold are as follows:

3. PSA9 PSA101st Edition Shadowless Charizard – $14,500

2. PSA 10 Gem Mint 2005 Japanese Umbreon Play Promo Gold Star Holo – $15,000

1. Pokémon Ultimate Charizard Collection PSA 10 And 9 1st Edition – $18,500

That’s right, the top card sold for almost $20,000. which is remarkable. For a market that has existed for so long, it’s amazing that the cards are still holding their value and selling for so much. Makes us wonder how much money we have in those old binders of cards in our parents’ basement. We could be sitting on a gold mine!

Most Popular Pokemon Characters

All of the top five most popular characters that were searched for on the site don’t come as much of a surprise, and all of them have existed since the first generation of Pokemon. Snorlax is the fifth-most-popular, followed by MewTwo, everyone’s favorite villain from the series’ first movie. Next come Eevee, Charizard, and Pikachu takes the top spot. This isn’t much of a surprise since Pikachu has pretty much been one of the faces of Pokemon since its creation. This only amplified with the release of the film, Detective Pikachu, last year. That movie surely boosted the popularity of the Ash’s favorite yellow, electric friend. The other four Pokemon are all mainstays of the series as well, all being characters that have been with us since we first stepped foot into the Kanto region.

Best-Selling Pokemon Game

Since 2016, Pokemon Sun & Moon have been the best-selling game on eBay. These games had players exploring the Hawaii-based Alola region and emphasized more interactions with Pokemon.

Best-Selling Trading Card Expansion

Pokémon XY: Breakpoint has been the best-selling expansion pack since it was released in 2016. The expansion pack was the second major expansion pack of the international XY: BREAK series.

Most Popular Pokemon Movie

To no one’s surprise, Detective Pikachu became the most popular Pokemon movie based on sales. The movie had the Ryan Reynolds-voiced titular Pokemon teaming up with a young man to solve a mystery, and it was a box office success.

It seems that eBay is a great place to go for both selling and buying Pokemon merchandise. If you’re looking for a specific card, it could be just the place to go to (just be ready shell out some big bucks for some of them). But it’s more than just trading cards, eBay seems to have just about everything Pokemon you need.

The first expansion for Pokemon Sword & Shield, Isle of Armor, is set for June 2020, with the second expansion, The Crown Tundra, is aiming for release in Fall 2020.