Pokémon TCG Live Release Date Officially Revealed

Pokémon Trading Card Game Live, the new online service replacing Pokémon TCG Online, has been in Beta since the fall of 2022, testing the many updated features that allow fans of the Pokémon card game to play against opponents worldwide.

Just like the traditional, in-person game, players can collect Pokémon TCG cards, build decks, and battle to be the best. Over the past years, fans who purchase physical booster packs, collector sets, ETBS, or any other TCG item have obtained redeemable codes that unlock boosters for the online service.

Now, after months of waiting, fans finally have a full release date for Pokémon TCG Live, marking an exciting launch just one day before the next Scarlet & Violet TCG expansion: Paldea Evolved.

Pokémon TCG Live Release Date & Platforms

According to a special release from The Pokémon Company, and a Twitter post by Serebii.net, the release date for Pokémon TCG Live will be June 8, 2023.

Serebii Update: Pokémon TCG Live will leave beta and be officially released on June 8th 2023.

Pokémon Trading Card Game Online will shut down on June 5thhttps://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT pic.twitter.com/ykVXfmQ2VL — Serebii.net (@SerebiiNet) May 3, 2023

In addition, The Paldea Evolved expansion will become playable on Pokémon TCG Live June 8, a day before its official release on June 9, 2023.

Pokémon TCG Live will be available to play on iOS, Android, MacOS, and Windows devices following its official, full release.

When will Pokémon TCG Online Shut Down?

Pokémon TCG Online will officially shut down June 5, 2023, according to the Serebii.net update.

Thankfully, anyone who has been playing on the older service will be able to migrate their data, with Pokémon TCG Live offering those with previous save data the ability to transfer everything before they get started on the new site. This is excellent news for anyone who has amassed some of the best cards for the digital collection, or who has perfected their favorite decks.

With so many ways to enjoy the Pokémon TCG, this new and improved site is hopefully just the thing to keep players battling, and celebrate the exciting new mechanics featured in the Scarlet & Violet expansions.